Actor Jatin Bora Urges Assam CM for Full Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death

Actor and public figure Jatin Bora has urged the Assam government to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of beloved singer Zubeen Garg.

In a recent post, Bora highlighted that the death certificate of the late artist mentions drowning as the cause of death. Bora appealed to the CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that every citizen of the state, including himself, seeks clarity on the circumstances surrounding the demise of the cultural icon.

He emphasised that the tragic loss of Zubeen Garg, who was not only a national treasure but also his colleague and friend, should be properly investigated to ensure that questions about his death do not linger in the hearts of the people of Assam.

“Zubeen Garg’s passing has left a deep wound in the hearts of all Assamese people. It is important that the truth comes to light,” Bora wrote, signing off as CMO Assam.

Also Read: Post-Mortem Confirms Zubeen Garg Drowned: Here’s What Happened According to the Report