Adani Scam: Akhil Gogoi Targets Himanta Mentioning Louis Berger, Azure

Raijor Dal President and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accepted a substantial bribe from the Adani Group in connection with an electricity supply agreement. He urged the Central and State governments to initiate a CBI investigation into the matter.

Addressing the media on Friday, Gogoi criticised CM Sarma, claiming the alleged scandal involved the transfer of a significant bribe. He compared it to the Louis Berger bribery case, in which the Chief Minister’s name had also been implicated.

“Everyone is aware that Himanta Biswa Sarma’s name surfaced in the Louis Berger scandal, where he was accused of accepting bribes. A CBI investigation into that matter is ongoing. Now, a similar situation is unfolding involving the Adani Group. This can be considered another Louis Berger-like case,” Gogoi remarked.

He alleged that an agreement for electricity 90 MW electricity procurement for 25 years was signed between the Assam government and the Azure Power company in the presence of Gautam Adani.

"An agreement was signed by the Assam government and the Azure company for the purchase of 90 MW electricity for 25 years in the presence of Gautam Adani. An amount of Rs 22,50,00,000 bribe was given to the Assam government as bribe in return of the electricity procurement. Therefore, the Raijor Dal today appeals to the Centre and State Governments for a CBI inquiry into the matter. This is a stain on the Assam CM’s reputation.," Akhil Gogoi said.