Adopted by Dutch Family, 34-Year-Old Woman’s Journey Brings Her Back to Assam

The tragic story of Dina, a 34-year-old woman from the Netherlands, began 34 years ago in Dibrugarh, Assam. Born on August 4, 1991, in a nursing home, Dina’s birth mother left her behind, leading to her adoption by a Dutch national. Now, at 34, Dina is on a quest to find the woman who gave birth to her and to reconnect with her roots.

Advertisment

A highly educated woman, Dina has travelled all the way from the Netherlands to Assam in search of her birth mother. During her visit to the Samaguri Satra in Majuli, known for its traditional mask-making artisans, she shared her emotional journey with the media.

“I was born in Dibrugarh on August 20, 1991, I stayed in the hospital but my birth mother went away and I was later adopted by a Dutch national. After six months of age, I went to an orphanage in New Delhi. After 11 months I went to the Netherlands. But this trip in praseis for the search of my biological mother and my roots and my background and culture,” Dina said, revealing her long-held desire to uncover the truth behind her origins.

Dina has been searching relentlessly, moving from one place to another in hopes of finding her biological mother and understanding her cultural heritage. Her journey continues as she seeks answers, determined to reconnect with the past that has long remained a mystery.

This journey marks an emotional and personal exploration for Dina, as she not only seeks to find her birth mother but also to embrace the culture and background that remain a part of her identity.

Also Read: Assam: Jonai’s Poba Festival Draws Enthusiasts, Revives Demand for Wildlife Sanctuary