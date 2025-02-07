Gunotsav-2025 Phase 3 Concludes Successfully in Assam, Over 11 Lakh Students Evaluated

The third phase of Gunotsav-2025, which took place from February 4 to 7, 2025, concluded successfully in Assam, covering 10 districts: Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Majuli, Morigaon, and Nalbari, along with schools from Kokrajhar and Udalguri that were left out in the first phase.

A total of 11,72,401 students from 13,356 schools, including government, provincialised schools, Adarsha Vidyalayas, Tea Garden Model Schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, and others, participated in the evaluation. External evaluators, including IAS, IPS, IFS, ACS, APS, AFS officers, and ministers actively contributed to the evaluation process.

During the third phase, notable figures such as Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, Tribal Affairs (Plain) Department, visited schools in Cachar district on February 6. Similarly, Shri Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Hon’ble Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, visited schools in Bongaigaon district on the same day, and Shri Jayanta Malla Baruah, Hon’ble Minister of Public Health Engineering, visited Nalbari district on February 7. These ministers interacted with students, teachers, parents, and community members.

The evaluation focused on both scholastic and co-scholastic areas, including skills in reading, writing, numeracy, and school infrastructure. This year, the Gunotsav-2025 covered a total of 44,078 schools and 38,88,464 students across the state, with external evaluators assessing various academic and school environment parameters.

Gunotsav-2025, which started in January 2024, has now concluded with a thorough review of student performance and school conditions across the state.

