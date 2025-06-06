Assam Governor Publishes Draft Delimitation for 81 New Bodoland Villages

The Governor of Assam has issued a notification regarding the draft delimitation order for 81 newly included villages in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). This follows the Government of Assam’s earlier notifications dated December 31, 2022, November 6, 2023, and September 21, 2024, issued by the Welfare of Bodoland Department, which formally added these villages to the BTR.

Under Rule 3(2) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (Election) Rules, 2004, the government is required to publish a draft delimitation order in prominent locations within the council area, inviting views, objections, or suggestions from the public within seven days of publication.

The power to determine the territorial limits of constituencies, including the newly added villages, has been delegated to the Additional Chief Secretary of Assam, Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS, as per the Welfare of Bodoland Department’s notification dated June 3, 2025.

The draft order, detailed in Annexure ‘A’, has been published for general information. The public, individuals, and organisations are invited to submit their feedback to the respective Assam’s by June 13, 2025. The District Commissioners will review the submissions and forward their recommendations and comments to the Additional Chief Secretary by June 16, 2025.

This process aims to ensure a fair and transparent delimitation of constituencies for effective governance and representation within the Bodoland Territorial Region.

