Advantage Assam 2.0: CM Sarma Raises Two Crucial Issues With Jyotiraditya Scindia

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to expedite the expansion of telecommunication networks in the state's forest villages and explore the possibility of laying underwater data cables through the Brahmaputra River.

Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit in Guwahati on Tuesday, CM Sarma highlighted these two crucial issues that could significantly enhance connectivity in the region.

Addressing the need for telecom expansion in forest villages, the Chief Minister stated, "Along with revenue villages, we have the concept of forest villages. However, tribals who have been residing there before 2005 are eligible to stay. Despite this, the Government of India has not yet extended telecommunication services to these villages. In Assam alone, around 4,000 forest villages remain deprived of communication networks."

Urging action, he appealed to Scindia, saying, "If the government, by law and Parliament, grants them the right to stay, they should also receive the basic facilities of life. I request Scindia ji to look into this matter and ensure that telecommunication services reach these villages at the earliest."

Shifting focus to broader connectivity infrastructure, CM Sarma flagged another pressing concern regarding reliable data networks. He proposed an ambitious plan to bring high-speed data cables through the Brahmaputra from the Bay of Bengal to the Assam mainland.

"Reliable networks are very important for us. If we can bring cables through the Brahmaputra, data connectivity will be more reliable and faster, benefiting Assam immensely. This might take time, but if accomplished, it will be a game-changer, considering our proximity to the Bay of Bengal," he remarked.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that Scindia would take note of these issues and work towards resolving them, strengthening Assam’s digital and communication infrastructure.