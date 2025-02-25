Subscribe

Advantage Assam 2.0: Global & Domestic Investors Make Multi-Crore Investments

Covering key sectors such as renewable energy, healthcare, gas distribution, and manufacturing, these aggreements highlight Assam’s growing appeal as an investment hub.

Pratidin Time
At the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, multiple companies and investors committed substantial investments to drive Assam’s economic growth and infrastructure development. Several MOUs were signed for investments in the public and private sectors. 

Covering key sectors such as renewable energy, healthcare, gas distribution, and manufacturing, these agreements highlight Assam’s growing appeal as an investment hub. The proposed projects aim to enhance industrial capacity, generate employment opportunities, and promote sustainable development, reinforcing the state’s vision for a robust and dynamic economy.

The Essar Group has committed ₹21,000 crore towards the establishment of a renewable energy project, aiming to drive sustainable development in the region. Oil India Limited. has pledged an investment of ₹23,300 crore, further strengthening the state's energy infrastructure. Additionally, an MoU worth ₹1,200 crore has been signed with Indradhanush Gas Grid to enhance the gas supply network, ensuring better connectivity and resource distribution.

Here are the details of the planned investments:

Essar Group 2100 Setting up renewable energy project
Vedanta Group  50000 To establish Oil and gas exploration and production facility in the state, surveillance setup including vehicles and also in the firled of sports
Adani Total Gas Limited 5000 City Gas distribution, electric vehicle charging, biomass, LNG for trucks & mining (LTM) Infrastructure development
Numaligarh Refinery Limited 10,711 Sulphur Granulation Plant, Multimodal Terminal at Jogighopa, Rail-fed Terminal at Panchgram, Product Terminal & LPG Bottling Facility at Singiman, Guwahati, Merox Unit for ATF production (400 KTPA), Dimethyl Amine from Methanol, CO from Steam Methane (SMR) gas, Green Hydrogen Unit (10 KTPA), CO₂ Liquification Project, Sustainable Aviation Turbine Fuel (30 KTPA), Polypropylene Unit
Greenko Energies Pvt. Ltd. 5850 900 MW pumped storage project for round-the-clock power supply during peak hours
Oil India Limited 23,300 Exploration & Production, Refurbishment of Ageing Facilities of OIL, CNG & PNG supply in Geographical Areas (GA) of Assam
Welspun World 350 Production of high-quality pipes and Water Storage Tanks under Sintex BAPL Ltd.
Tata Power Company Ltd. 30,000 To set up 5,000 MW of renewable and clean energy power projects. It will encompass solar, wind, hydro and energy storage initiatives, reinforcing Assam’s commitment to achieving energy sustainability and reducing carbon footprint.
Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited 1200 Duliajan Feeder Line (24" X 186 Km) connecting Duliajan to the North East Gas Grid
Lilavati Foundation LLP 150 To set up multi-specialty tertiary care hospital
Bio Friends 260 Setting up a new DME (Dimethyl Ether) Plant With a Capacity of 80,000 TPY at Namrup, Dibrugarh

 

Assam government Investment Advantage Assam 2.0
