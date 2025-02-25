Advantage Assam 2.0: Global & Domestic Investors Make Multi-Crore Investments

At the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, multiple companies and investors committed substantial investments to drive Assam’s economic growth and infrastructure development. Several MOUs were signed for investments in the public and private sectors.
Covering key sectors such as renewable energy, healthcare, gas distribution, and manufacturing, these agreements highlight Assam’s growing appeal as an investment hub. The proposed projects aim to enhance industrial capacity, generate employment opportunities, and promote sustainable development, reinforcing the state’s vision for a robust and dynamic economy.
The Essar Group has committed ₹21,000 crore towards the establishment of a renewable energy project, aiming to drive sustainable development in the region. Oil India Limited. has pledged an investment of ₹23,300 crore, further strengthening the state's energy infrastructure. Additionally, an MoU worth ₹1,200 crore has been signed with Indradhanush Gas Grid to enhance the gas supply network, ensuring better connectivity and resource distribution.
Here are the details of the planned investments:
|
Company Name
|
Invested Amount (in Crore)
|
Project Description
|Essar Group
|2100
|Setting up renewable energy project
|Vedanta Group
|50000
|To establish Oil and gas exploration and production facility in the state, surveillance setup including vehicles and also in the firled of sports
|Adani Total Gas Limited
|5000
|City Gas distribution, electric vehicle charging, biomass, LNG for trucks & mining (LTM) Infrastructure development
|Numaligarh Refinery Limited
|10,711
|Sulphur Granulation Plant, Multimodal Terminal at Jogighopa, Rail-fed Terminal at Panchgram, Product Terminal & LPG Bottling Facility at Singiman, Guwahati, Merox Unit for ATF production (400 KTPA), Dimethyl Amine from Methanol, CO from Steam Methane (SMR) gas, Green Hydrogen Unit (10 KTPA), CO₂ Liquification Project, Sustainable Aviation Turbine Fuel (30 KTPA), Polypropylene Unit
|Greenko Energies Pvt. Ltd.
|5850
|900 MW pumped storage project for round-the-clock power supply during peak hours
|Oil India Limited
|23,300
|Exploration & Production, Refurbishment of Ageing Facilities of OIL, CNG & PNG supply in Geographical Areas (GA) of Assam
|Welspun World
|350
|Production of high-quality pipes and Water Storage Tanks under Sintex BAPL Ltd.
|Tata Power Company Ltd.
|30,000
|To set up 5,000 MW of renewable and clean energy power projects. It will encompass solar, wind, hydro and energy storage initiatives, reinforcing Assam’s commitment to achieving energy sustainability and reducing carbon footprint.
|Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited
|1200
|Duliajan Feeder Line (24" X 186 Km) connecting Duliajan to the North East Gas Grid
|Lilavati Foundation LLP
|150
|To set up multi-specialty tertiary care hospital
|Bio Friends
|260
|Setting up a new DME (Dimethyl Ether) Plant With a Capacity of 80,000 TPY at Namrup, Dibrugarh