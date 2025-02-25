Advantage Assam 2.0: Global & Domestic Investors Make Multi-Crore Investments

At the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, multiple companies and investors committed substantial investments to drive Assam’s economic growth and infrastructure development. Several MOUs were signed for investments in the public and private sectors.

Covering key sectors such as renewable energy, healthcare, gas distribution, and manufacturing, these agreements highlight Assam’s growing appeal as an investment hub. The proposed projects aim to enhance industrial capacity, generate employment opportunities, and promote sustainable development, reinforcing the state’s vision for a robust and dynamic economy.

The Essar Group has committed ₹21,000 crore towards the establishment of a renewable energy project, aiming to drive sustainable development in the region. Oil India Limited. has pledged an investment of ₹23,300 crore, further strengthening the state's energy infrastructure. Additionally, an MoU worth ₹1,200 crore has been signed with Indradhanush Gas Grid to enhance the gas supply network, ensuring better connectivity and resource distribution.

Here are the details of the planned investments: