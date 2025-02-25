"AI Will Soon Mean Assam Intelligence", Ambani Pledges Rs 50,000 Cr Investment

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday announced an investment of over Rs 50,000 crore in Assam over the next five years, emphasizing the state's growing prominence in the technology sector.

Advertisment

Speaking at the Advantage Assam Summit 2.0 in Guwahati, Ambani expressed confidence in the potential of Assam’s youth, stating that AI, which stands for Artificial Intelligence, “will also soon mean Assam Intelligence.”

Ambani commenced his address by greeting the audience in Assamese and offering prayers to Goddess Kamakhya. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for bringing Assam to the forefront of India’s development.

“The greatest advantage of every Assamese and rather every Indian is having been blessed by PM Modi’s leadership. You have brought four advantages to Assam. You brought Assam from the periphery to the centre of India’s growth story. You have given the mantra to Assam of Act East, Act Fast, and Act First. You have heralded an unprecedented era of connectivity revolution in the Northeast. You have made technology the main driver of development. Until now, Assam was known as the tea paradise. In the coming years, it will be known as tech paradise," he said.

Five Key Investment Areas

Ambani outlined five priority areas where Reliance will focus its investment in Assam:

Technology & AI Readiness: Reliance will set up an AI-ready data center in Assam to support students, teachers, doctors, and the agricultural sector while helping the youth “learn and earn from home.”

Clean & Green Energy: The company will establish two world-class compressed bio-gas hubs in the state to promote sustainable energy solutions.

Consumer & Food Supply Chain: Reliance aims to position Assam as a key supplier of food and non-food consumer products to both national and international markets. This includes setting up food parks in the state, alongside its existing Cola bottling plant.

Retail & Market Expansion: Strengthening Assam’s retail and distribution infrastructure to integrate it into the broader market.

Hospitality & Tourism: To enhance Assam’s hospitality sector, Reliance will develop a world-class 7-star Oberoi hotel in the state.