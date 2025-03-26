African Swine Fever Outbreak Reported in Sonitpur, Pig Deaths Spark Alarm

An outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) has been reported in Assam's Sonitpur district. As per sources, the outbreak has been reported at a pig farm in No. 4 Garmara village in the Balipara Development Block.

The infection has been detected at the farm owned by an individual named Nitin, where a huge number of pigs have succumbed to the disease. Sources said that the farm houses over 200 pigs, and several fatalities have already been reported due to the viral outbreak.

Laboratory tests conducted at the Khanapara Veterinary Hospital confirmed the presence of African Swine Fever in the affected pigs. Following an application from the District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer, the in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Sonitpur has imposed a ban on the sale and supply of pigs in the region under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Apart from this, authorities have designated the affected farm as the 'epicenter' of the outbreak, and marked 'infected zone' within a one-kilometer radius around it. Additionally, all villages within a 10-kilometer radius of the epicenter have been declared as a 'surveillance zone' to monitor and prevent the further spread of the disease.