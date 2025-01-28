Assam Pig Farmers Threaten Protests Over Management Deal with Thai Company

The All Assam Pig Farmers’ Association held a press conference at the Dispur Press Club, vehemently opposing the Assam government’s decision to entrust livestock management to Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP) Group.

The association has set a deadline of January 31 for the state government to revoke its decision, threatening intense statewide protests if the decision is not reversed by the specified date.

The association highlighted the significance of the livestock sector to Assam, which supports around 10 lakh piggery breeders. They called on the government to prioritize the well-being of local farmers, many of whom are from the predominantly Hindu community. With over 90% of piggery farmers identifying as Hindus, the association argued that the government’s decision was a direct affront to Hindu sentiments and policies, which they say go against their values.

The association also underscored that piggery farming is more than just an occupation—it represents an emotional and cultural identity for the people of Assam. They expressed strong opposition to the involvement of foreign companies in managing livestock, fearing exploitation of local farmers.

The Association did not spare the state’s Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Krishnendu Paul, criticizing him for allegedly providing incorrect information to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. They questioned the minister’s understanding of local issues, pointing out his apparent ignorance of where important facilities, such as the pig market, are located. "Assam's pigs are occupying markets in Nagaland and Meghalaya, but the minister doesn’t know about it," they claimed. They also accused the minister of siding with foreign companies over supporting local farmers.

In conclusion, the association demanded an immediate review of the government’s decision, urging authorities to reconsider their stance in the interest of Assam’s indigenous farmers and their livelihoods.

