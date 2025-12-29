After RBI Recognition, CM Sarma Vows to Make Assam One of Top 5 States

After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recognised Assam as the fastest-growing state in the country over the past five years, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called it a “proud moment” for the people of the state.

Sharing the news on X on Sunday, CM Sarma said, "A proud moment for Assam. RBI has recognised our GSDP growth as the fastest in the country over the last 5 years at 45%. This is a testament to the hard work of our people. As I have consistently said, we will ensure that Assam emerges as one of the top 5 states of Bharat."

This is a testament to the hard work of our people. As I have consistently said, we will ensure that Assam emerges as one of the top 5 states of Bharat.

The Assam BJP also congratulated the Chief Minister for his leadership, saying this achievement highlights Assam’s rising role in India’s growth story. According to the party, the state’s steady progress has been supported by strong performance in agriculture, oil and gas, as well as major infrastructure developments across Assam and the wider Northeast.

BJP Assam Pradesh president Dilip Saikia said the milestone reflects the results of focused governance, long-term planning, and development-oriented policies that aim to benefit every citizen. He added that Assam’s approach is now being noticed nationally as a model of balanced and broad-based growth.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to support the Chief Minister in his mission to build a “Viksit Assam,” aligned with the vision of a prosperous and inclusive “Viksit Bharat,” ensuring opportunities, growth, and improved living standards for people across the state.

