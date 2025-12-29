BJP Hails CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as Assam Rises as Fastest-Growing Economy

The Assam unit of the BJP has hailed the state’s recent economic performance, crediting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for steering Assam to the position of India’s fastest-growing state economy over the past five years.

In a statement issued on Sunday, BJP Assam Pradesh said the achievement is based on the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) calculated at constant prices. The party said the figures underline Assam’s growing role in the country’s economic progress and reflect the Northeast’s increasing contribution to national development.

According to the party, Assam’s steady growth has been supported by strong performance in sectors such as agriculture, oil and gas, along with major investments in infrastructure across the state and the wider Northeast. The BJP also pointed to policies aimed at inclusive development, improved connectivity, ease of doing business and grassroots empowerment as key drivers behind the economic momentum.

BJP Assam Pradesh president Dilip Saikia said the milestone highlights the impact of focused governance and long-term planning under the current leadership. He added that Assam’s development model is now gaining attention at the national level for its balanced and broad-based approach.

The party reaffirmed its support for the Chief Minister’s goal of building a “Viksit Assam” in line with the larger vision of a “Viksit Bharat,” stating that it remains committed to working towards growth, opportunities and improved living standards for people across the state.

