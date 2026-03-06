AGP to Get Two New Heavyweights Ahead of Assam Polls; Members Upset Over Seat Sharing

Former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman and senior IAS officer, Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhurym, is set to join the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, with sources indicating that he may be fielded as the party’s candidate from the Bajali constituency.

According to sources, Dev Choudhury’s name has already been included in the party’s panel of potential candidates for Bajali. Other names reportedly under consideration include Dharmeswar Roy and Dr Ranjit Deka.

Meanwhile, former Principal Secretary of the Assam Legislative Assembly and former ACS officer Hemen Das is also expected to join AGP. Das will reportedly join the party on March 8 at a programme in Howly in the presence of senior AGP leader Phani Bhusan Choudhury.

Moreover, the seat-sharing arrangement between AGP and the BJP for the upcoming elections has been finalised, with AGP set to contest 21 constituencies as part of the alliance.

Sources said the list of seats allocated to AGP has already been prepared, though the distribution has reportedly triggered discontent among party workers in several constituencies.

Amid growing tensions, a meeting of AGP leaders and MLAs was held at the residence of party president Atul Bora on Thursday night. According to sources, several sitting MLAs expressed anger and dissatisfaction after losing their constituencies in the seat-sharing arrangement.

Among those reportedly affected are Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Bhaven Bharali and Prithviraj Rabha, whose constituencies have not been retained by the party under the alliance formula.

Sources indicate that the BJP has not left the constituencies of these sitting MLAs for AGP despite the party’s demand during negotiations.

So far, constituencies such as Bongaigaon, Kaliabor, Bokakhat, Sivasagar, Teok, Barpeta, Bajali, Dimoria and Barchalla are understood to have been finalised for AGP.

In Chabua-Lahowal, sources said there could be a friendly contest between AGP and BJP candidates.