AJP Challenges Assam CM's Statements on Coal Mine Legality in Dima Hasao

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan expressed concerns about alleged illegal coal mining activities in Dima Hasao, questioning the claims made by the state government. Bhuyan's remarks followed a visit by an AJP team to the region’s remote coal mines, raising doubts about the legality of these operations.

In a press conference in Guwahati, Bhuyan stated that "around 25 mines exist within a 1-kilometer radius" in Dima Hasao, with suspicions that the district may have over 70-80 mines, although the exact number has not been independently verified. He also challenged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent statements regarding the legitimacy of the mine, asserting discrepancies in the government's position.

“The Chief Minister’s comments on the legitimacy and closure of the coal mine don’t seem to align,” Bhuyan remarked. “Initially, the mine was part of the Assam Mineral Development Corporation (AMDC), but now, after 12 years, the Chief Minister claims it was legal. This sudden change raises doubts about the truth behind the narrative.”

The Chief Minister had earlier stated that the mine, closed for over a decade, was once part of AMDC and considered legitimate. He also mentioned that it was shut down following government orders but was being considered for reopening after the Government of India issued a new tender. Bhuyan, however, disputed these statements, arguing, “The facts presented by the Chief Minister contradict his earlier public and social media comments.”

Further complicating matters, Bhuyan pointed out that both the Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court had issued orders in 2015 to stop rat hole mining in the region. Despite these directives, illegal mining reportedly continued in Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong, with Bhuyan specifically citing local leaders like Tuliram Ronghang and Debolal Gorlosa.

“There is significant confusion regarding the government's role in these activities,” Bhuyan said, questioning the extent of the government's awareness or involvement. "The mine, allegedly under Dispur's influence, continues to operate despite official shutdown orders."

The AJP also alleged that several cement companies in Assam are purchasing coal from these questionable sources, although no solid evidence has been provided to substantiate this claim.

Additionally, Bhuyan suggested that Debolal Gorlosa's wife might be involved in the coal mining operations. "Despite the Chief Minister's efforts to downplay the issue, it seems far more complex than he admits," Bhuyan stated.

The AJP has demanded the immediate arrest of Anand Natarajan, Chairman of AMDC, for allegedly violating court orders, though there has been no official confirmation of any legal action against him so far.

Bhuyan also referred to a No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by AMDC’s Chairman to the Chief Freight Transportation Manager, NF Railway, in February 2022. The letter stated that AMDC, as the sole government agency overseeing coal sales in Assam, required all coal transporters to submit necessary documents before coal transportation could occur by rail. Bhuyan pointed out that this suggests illegal mining was ongoing under AMDC without necessary approvals such as forest clearance, environmental clearance, and mining plans.

AMDC Letter to NF Railway

Adding to the suspicions, Bhuyan claimed that ₹1,25,000 was being collected for each coal truck entering and leaving Guwahati, implying a potential corruption network. However, these claims remain unverified, prompting further skepticism.

“The government must address the serious issues raised by these allegations,” Bhuyan concluded, calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.

While the AJP’s accusations have raised concerns, the full scope of the illegal coal mining activities and the government's involvement remains unclear.

