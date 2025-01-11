Hafiz Rashid Challenges CM Sarma’s Claims, Raises Concerns Over Panchayat Delimitation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent comments on the delay in announcing the Panchayat elections have sparked controversy, especially following strong reactions from opposition leaders, including Senior Advocate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury from erstwhile ‘Karimganj’ district now ‘Sribhumi’ district.

Choudhury, who has been vocal about his concerns regarding the elections, has raised serious questions about the legality and fairness of the process, challenging the Chief Minister’s assertions.

"While the Chief Minister has accused me and others of filing a petition to delay the elections, I must express my gratitude to him for mentioning Karimganj. However, he failed to recall the district's past name change to 'Sribhumi'," Choudhury remarked, addressing a press conference on Saturday. His pointed comment reflects his displeasure with the political narrative surrounding the elections.

The issue at hand involves the ongoing legal battle concerning Panchayat formations in Karimganj and other districts. Choudhury insists that the controversy is not confined to his district, as the Chief Minister suggested.

"The complaints are not just from Karimganj. Only nine cases out of many have been granted a stay by the court," he clarified, referring to the 42 writ petitions pending before the Gauhati High Court.

Choudhury also questioned the adequacy of the current delimitation process for Panchayats, pointing out discrepancies in the number of people allocated to Gram Panchayats. "Some Gram Panchayats accommodate anywhere between 5,000 and 80,000 people, while each GP ward includes as many as 21 individuals. According to norms, a GP cannot have more than 13,800 people," he explained, highlighting potential violations of the Assam Panchayat Act.

The Senior Advocate went on to accuse the state government of political motivations behind the delays, claiming that these issues were being raised for political gain rather than administrative necessity.

He suggested that if the High Court ruling does not favour the petitioners, the matter would be appealed to a division bench. "We are fighting a legal battle against injustice. If necessary, the elections can still be held based on the previous boundaries," Choudhury asserted.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma addressed the uncertainty surrounding the election timeline, explaining that the decision rests entirely on the High Court’s ruling, which was expected on January 10.

Sarma explained, "If the verdict is not delivered by midnight, the elections will be postponed until after the upcoming HSLC and Higher Secondary examinations." However, the delay in the court’s decision has created a sense of unease.

While the legal and procedural complications are still being sorted out, Choudhury's strong opposition and accusations against the state government continue to dominate the discourse on the Panchayat elections.

The opposition leader remains steadfast in his stance that the process is flawed, and has called for the government to ensure fairness and adhere to legal standards, making the upcoming court ruling even more crucial for the future of these elections.

