AK-47 Rifle Stolen from Security Outpost in Assam; Probe Ordered

In what may be considered as a serious security breach, an AK-47 rifle was reportedly stolen from a security outpost along the Assam-Nagaland border.

The incident was reported at the New Sumthia Border Outpost (BOP) located in Lungthut, Mokokchung district, on the Assam–Nagaland border.

Sources informed that the powerful rifle was stolen from the 11th Assam Police Battalion, just five days after it had been issued to one of the jawans. Following the incident, the jawan from whom the rifle was reportedly taken has been summoned to the headquarters at Ligiripukhuri for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

The circumstances under which the weapon went missing and whether there was any internal negligence or security breach are currently being probed.

