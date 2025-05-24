Akhil Gogoi: Assamese Regionalism Must Fuel Progress, Not Outrage

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the arrest of Sankar Jyoti Baruah, stating that while Baruah should not have been arrested, the larger issue lies in individuals unnecessarily interfering in others’ affairs.

Speaking on the issue, Gogoi remarked, “Sankar Jyoti Baruah should not have been arrested, but at the same time, one should not meddle in someone else's business.” Referring to the remarks made by Tanu Shahi, the woman at the center of the controversy, he acknowledged that “what she said about people interfering in others’ matters carries a certain truth and has, in a way, revealed the true nature of some youths.”

He pointed out that certain youths may indeed be involved in activities that prompted such a reaction, and yet the entire Assamese community has responded as if an attack was made on Assamese pride and culture.

“Assamese regionalism does not mean interfering in others’ lives or acting like vigilantes,” Gogoi stated. “It should stand for constructive contributions that lead to production, productivity, and capital formation. Regionalism should not be equated with hooliganism.”

He emphasised that his comments were made after considering both perspectives involved in the incident.

