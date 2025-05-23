Tanu Shahi Row: 12-Hour Shutdown Brings Duliajan to a Halt

A complete shutdown was observed in Duliajan on Friday following a 12-hour bandh called by a coalition of 11 local organisations, demanding the immediate arrest of Tanu Shahi and seeking accountability from local authorities. The bandh, enforced from 5 AM to 5 PM, drew overwhelming public response, effectively bringing the town to a standstill.

The shutdown was spearheaded by prominent student and community groups including the Tai Ahom Students’ Union, Sonowal Kachari Students’ Union, Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), Chutia Students’ Union, and the Adivasi Students’ Association, among others.

The protest stems from a series of recent incidents involving Tanu Shahi, who has been accused of spreading misinformation and triggering unrest in the area.FIRs have been filed against her in several police stations across the state. Despite being subjected to over eight hours of interrogation at the Duliajan Police Station and subsequently taken for a medical examination, she has yet to be formally arrested.

Public Outcry Intensifies

Speaking during the bandh, a student leader expressed the collective anger of Duliajan’s residents:

“This shutdown proves the people of Duliajan demand justice. We don't understand under whose protection Tanu Shahi remains free despite serious allegations. It’s a mystery why even BN Singh, the petrol pump owner allegedly at the centre of the controversy, hasn’t been detained. We called for a peaceful shutdown, and the overwhelming response shows the public’s resolve.”

Another student leader questioned the transparency of the investigation:

“Is the administration under some influence? The spark of this entire controversy began from BN Singh’s premises, and yet, no action has been taken against him. We demand a high-level inquiry into the matter.”

Authorities Under Scrutiny

Tensions escalated further when student leaders revealed that during a recent meeting with Duliajan authorities, they were informed by the Additional SP that Tanu Shahi had only been “brought in for questioning,” not formally arrested. This revelation has fueled suspicions among the protestors and raised serious questions about the intent and impartiality of the ongoing investigation.

The protesters reiterated their call for swift and decisive action, warning that failure to arrest those involved would only deepen the crisis and erode public faith in the justice system.

The coalition of organisations has vowed to intensify their agitation if their demands are not met, including statewide protests and legal action.