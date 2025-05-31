Akhil Gogoi Slams CM Sarma Over Floods and Dam Disasters

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi has launched a scathing critique of the Assam government's handling of the state's flood crisis, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of prioritizing political rhetoric over effective disaster management.

Gogoi alleged that the Chief Minister engages in superficial dialogues during flood seasons, while spending the rest of the year focusing on divisive politics. He emphasized that despite the BJP government's promise in 2016 to make Guwahati flood-free within six months, the situation has only deteriorated, with artificial floods becoming more severe each year.

He pointed out that the funds allocated for constructing overbridges in Guwahati could have been better utilized to address the city's drainage issues. Gogoi also criticized the government's failure to manage water inflow from Meghalaya, stating that while such inflow is not new, effective management is the government's responsibility.

Expressing concern over the sudden release of water from the Ranganadi project by NEEPCO without prior notice, Gogoi highlighted the resulting devastation in Lakhimpur, where residents faced severe hardship. He questioned the safety of larger hydroelectric projects, suggesting that if a 405 MW project can cause such destruction, the impact of larger projects would be unimaginable.

Gogoi called for the immediate shutdown of the Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project, arguing that the BJP government has reignited dam projects that were previously halted due to public protests, thereby endangering the Assamese community.

Furthermore, Gogoi criticized the actions of certain nationalist organizations, accusing them of collaborating with the government and collecting funds under the guise of activism. He expressed disappointment over protests against Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi during his visit to Jorhat, suggesting that such actions undermine genuine opposition efforts.

Gogoi urged these organizations to focus on holding the government accountable rather than targeting opposition parties, warning that their current trajectory aligns more with governmental agendas than with public interest.

