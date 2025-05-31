BJP-AGP Seal Rajya Sabha Pact, Candidates Yet to Be Named

Ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Assam, where two seats are set to fall vacant in June, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) held a crucial joint meeting to chalk out their strategy. The meeting, held on Friday, was attended by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP Assam President Bhabesh Kalita, AGP President and Cabinet Minister Atul Bora, AGP Working President and Minister Keshab Mahanta, and AGP Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury.
Addressing the media after the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma confirmed that the BJP and AGP have reached a consensus on the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. “Today, we held discussions with AGP leaders Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, and Phani Bhusan Choudhury. From BJP’s side, President Bhabesh Kalita and MP Pallab Lochan Das were present. The focus was on the two Rajya Sabha seats that will fall vacant in June,” he said.
Dr. Sarma informed that both seats are currently held by NDA representatives, Birendra Prasad Baishya from AGP and Mission Ranjan Das from BJP. “It has been decided that AGP will contest one seat and BJP will contest the other. AGP will independently choose its candidate, and BJP will not interfere in their decision,” he added.
The BJP, meanwhile, will announce its candidate on June 3. “Our party will shortlist three names, and one among them will be chosen to contest the Rajya Sabha seat,” the Chief Minister said.
Speaking to the media, AGP President Atul Bora added, “Many names are being discussed across various platforms, but nothing has been finalised yet.”
The seat-sharing agreement reaffirms the strength of the BJP-AGP alliance ahead of the critical Upper House elections.
Also Read: "Assam to Expedite Foreigners' Detection and Expulsion", Says CM Sarma