Akhil Gogoi Slams Govt Orchid Garden in Kaziranga, Calls It ‘Revenge Politics’

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has accused the Assam government of attempting to undermine the existing Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park by setting up a new government-run orchid park nearby under a similar name.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to inaugurate the "Kaziranga Orchid Park" today. The newly constructed park has been built at Kohora in Kaziranga, on the banks of the Kohora river, at an estimated cost of around Rs 17 crore.

Gogoi claimed that the new governement orchid garden has been deliberately set up with a similar name to the cooperative-run "Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park", which has been managed for the past 11 years by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) under a cooperative model.

According to Gogoi, the existing orchid park is not just a tourist attraction but a symbol of Assamese identity, local innovation and community effort. He said that when no elected government showed the vision to create such a large orchid and biodiversity centre after Independence, a people’s organisation successfully built and sustained it through collective effort.

He said that the park has played a major role in promoting Assamese culture, tribal traditions and rare orchid species, earning recognition beyond the state. Over the years, it has also contributed crores of rupees in revenue to the state government and strengthened Assam’s tourism economy.

Gogoi alleged that instead of recognising and supporting the cooperative initiative, the BJP-led government has chosen to open a similar park just 3-4 kilometres away.

Calling the move “low-level revenge politics,” Gogoi said the government could have set up orchid parks anywhere in the state but deliberately chose a nearby location to weaken the cooperative venture. He termed the decision an attack on Assamese self-respect and grassroots innovation.

Gogoi further claimed that previous ideological differences had already made the orchid park a target, and that the latest move is nothing but an attempt to sideline a people-driven institution.