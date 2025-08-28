AKRSU Observes “Betrayal Day,” Demands ST Status for Koch-Rajbongshi

The All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) in Tamulpur observed a “Betrayal Day” on Wednesday to protest the Indian government over unfulfilled promises regarding the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

The event marked the anniversary of August 28, 1949, when the Koch kingdom of Kamtapur merged with India. AKRSU accused the government of failing to honour commitments made at the time of the merger, particularly regarding the recognition and rights of the Koch-Rajbongshi community. They also hoisted black flags and raised slogans in protest against the government.

A member of the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) said, “We have been observing August 28 as ‘Betrayal Day’ since 1949, as the government has repeatedly failed to fulfil its promises. We urge the government to grant ST status to our community. If they fail to do so, we will stand against the BJP-led government before the 2026 elections.”

As part of the protest, AKRSU hoisted black flags, raised slogans, and held demonstrations in Tamulpur to highlight the unfulfilled commitments regarding the recognition of the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

