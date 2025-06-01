Amit Shah Dials Assam CM, Assures Full Flood Support

Amid intensifying flood conditions across Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the state of comprehensive support to manage the unfolding crisis. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media on Sunday to confirm that Shah had called him personally to assess the situation and pledged all necessary assistance from the central government.

Advertisment

“Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji called me a short while ago to enquire about the floods in Assam and has offered all possible assistance to deal with the ongoing situation. I have briefed him on the measures being taken, and we are grateful for his concern and support,” Sarma posted on X.

Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji called me a short while ago to enquire about the floods in Assam and has offered all possible assistance to deal with the ongoing situation. I have briefed him on the measures being taken and we are grateful for his concern and support. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 1, 2025

Assam has been reeling under the impact of continuous downpours that have triggered extensive flooding and landslides across the state. The Brahmaputra River crossed the danger level in Dibrugarh on June 1, marking a critical point in the ongoing deluge.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), at least eight people have lost their lives—three due to drowning and five due to landslides. The fatalities have been reported from the districts of Golaghat, Lakhimpur, and Kamrup (Metro), including a child in Golaghat. Kamrup alone has witnessed multiple landslide-related deaths.

So far, the floods have impacted over 58,000 individuals across 12 districts, with 175 villages inundated in regions such as Dhemaji, South Salmara, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, and Karbi Anglong. Relief efforts are underway, with more than 7,000 displaced people currently taking shelter in 16 relief camps and distribution points established by local authorities.

The agricultural sector has also taken a hit, with an estimated 791 hectares of farmland submerged under floodwaters. Livestock losses are also mounting—around 76,000 animals have been affected, and at least 194 have been swept away.

Infrastructure damage is widespread. Authorities have reported destruction or impairment of 22 roads, one bridge, and several embankments and irrigation canals. Numerous schools and Anganwadi centres have also sustained damage, disrupting services in flood-hit areas.

Urban flooding has compounded the crisis, particularly in Guwahati and its surrounding regions, where nearly 10,000 residents have been affected. Rescue and relief operations are being carried out by combined teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local fire services, and district administrations.

With heavy rainfall expected to continue in the days ahead, the state remains on high alert. Emergency personnel continue to work tirelessly to evacuate those at risk and deliver aid to affected communities.