Amit Shah to Inaugurate Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will ceremonially inaugurate the newly constructed administrative building of the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon today, a major initiative aimed at strengthening Assam’s law enforcement infrastructure.

Amit Shah arrived in Jorhat on Friday, where he was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival at Jorhat Airport.

On Friday, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika announced that the Bhutan Police would soon undergo training at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, further strengthening Assam’s role in regional security initiatives. Highlighting the academy’s significance as a premier police training institution in India, Hazarika emphasized its growing reputation.

The academy has previously conducted training sessions for newly recruited Manipur Police personnel and is currently providing training to Goa Police officers. With the inclusion of Bhutan Police, it is emerging as one of the country’s top police training institutions, setting high standards for law enforcement training.

Later today, he will briefly travel to Mizoram before returning to Assam for further engagements. A key highlight of his visit will be attending the final session of the 57th ABSU Annual Conference in Kokrajhar on March 16. The event, running from March 13 to 16, is dedicated to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, a revered figure in Bodo history.