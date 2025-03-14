Amit Shah Lands in Jorhat, Assam CM Extends Warm Welcome

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival at Jorhat Airport in Assam on Friday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with other dignitaries, extended a warm reception to Shah at the airport. Amit Shah will spend the night at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon.

Taking to platform 'X', CM Sarma wrote, “We welcome Honorable Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji to the sacred land of Assam.”

Shah, during his Assam visit, will attend the Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and inaugurate the upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon.

On March 15, Shah will inaugurate the police academy, a major initiative aimed at strengthening Assam’s law enforcement infrastructure. His itinerary also includes reviewing the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita with the Chief Ministers of the Northeastern states during a session in Guwahati on March 16, as confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.