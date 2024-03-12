Amit Shah To Inaugurate Bardowa Project In Assam's Nagaon On March 15

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be inaugurating the Bardowa Project in Assam’s Nagaon district which is the birthplace of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva, on March 15. This was informed by Assam Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika.
Taking to ‘X’, the Assam minister wrote, "Home Minister @AmitShah ji is scheduled to inaugurate the much anticipated Bardowa Project on March 15.”
Notably, Shah had laid the foundation stone of the project in February 2021.
The Assam Minister further informed that Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Hojai.
"The Home Minister will then address a huge public rally in Hojai. Today, I visited the venue and held a preparatory meeting," he said.
The project, worth Rs 188 crore, entails the development of Batadrava Than as a centre of art, culture, and spiritualism. The state government has taken up the Batadrava Than beautification project with a cost of Rs. 188 crore covering an area of 165 bigha.
Additionally, the Home Minister is also slated to conduct rallies in Margherita in Tinsukia and Nazira in Sivasagar as part of the campaigning for the BJP. He will also address a townhall program in Guwahati, informed state BJP President Bhabesh Kalita.
This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent two-day visit to the state which included a night's stay in Kaziranga followed by a safari of the national park.
The Prime Minister arrived in Assam on Friday (March 8) and went straight to Kaziranga where he spent the night. Early next morning he took a safari and enjoyed the vast expanses of the Kaziranga National Park. Thereafter, PM Modi flew to Arunachal Pradesh where he dedicated a series of infrastructural projects to the people.
A busy day's schedule brought him back to Assam in Jorhat where he inaugurated the Lachit Borphukan 'Statue of Valour'. He then addressed a gathering there in presence of beneficiaries of the Lakhpati Didi scheme during which the PM also dedicated Rs 18,000 crores worth of projects to the people of Assam.
These visits by the BJP central leadership highlight the significance of Assam ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The fight for the crucial northeastern state is set to intensify in the coming weeks.