Amit Shah To Inaugurate Bardowa Project In Assam's Nagaon On March 15

Additionally, the Home Minister is also slated to conduct rallies in Margherita in Tinsukia and Nazira in Sivasagar as part of the campaigning for the BJP. He will also address a townhall program in Guwahati, informed state BJP President Bhabesh Kalita.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent two-day visit to the state which included a night's stay in Kaziranga followed by a safari of the national park.