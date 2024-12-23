Another Golden Langur Dies of Electrocution in Assam's Bongaigaon

A golden langur tragically lost its life on Monday after being electrocuted by an exposed power line in the Kuziapara area of Assam's Bongaigaon district, sources said.

This marks one among several such incidents in the region this month, as uninsulated electrical wires continue to endanger the rare and endangered species.

The langurs are believed to have ventured from the nearby Kakoijana Reserve Forest in search of food, according to local residents. The repeated electrocutions have raised serious concerns about the safety of wildlife in the area, highlighting the urgent need for better maintenance of power infrastructure.

Earlier in July this year, a three-year-old langur died after coming into contact with an exposed power line, causing a commotion among its group members who sensed the unfortunate incident.

Following these incidents, environmentalists and local organizations have repeatedly called for corrective measures to prevent such incidents, but the lack of prompt action by the authorities continues to put this rare species at risk.