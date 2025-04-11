Another Jolt for AAP Assam as State Organizing Secretary Resigns

In yet another setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Assam ahead of the Panchayat elections, the party's State Organizing Secretary, Rishiraj Kaundinya has tendered his resignation from all party positions.

Citing his inability to continue in his roles, Kaundinya formally announced his decision to step down through a letter addressed to the party leadership on Friday. He also expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the responsibilities entrusted to him, which he fulfilled with dedication and integrity.

"With utmost honor, I convey that I have made every effort to discharge the responsibilities assigned to me by AAP Assam with dedication and honesty. However, I am now unable to continue fulfilling my party duties. Therefore, through this letter, I formally resign from my position as the State Vice President, State Executive Member, and all other party responsibilities, including my primary membership in AAP", Kaundinya stated in his resignation letter.

He further requested the leadership to accept his resignation and expressed his best wishes for the party’s future.