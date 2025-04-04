Major Setback to AAP Assam as Key Leaders Resign Ahead of Panchayat Polls

In a significant blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam, several key leaders, including state president Manoj Dhanowar, have stepped down from their positions just weeks before the crucial Panchayat elections. The party, which has been striving to establish a foothold in the Northeast, faces a leadership crisis amid growing internal turbulence.

Manoj Dhanowar, the president of AAP’s Assam unit, announced his resignation on Friday, sharing his letter to AAP’s national general secretary (organisation), Sandeep Pathak, on social media. Citing "unavoidable circumstances," Dhanowar wrote, "With due respect I would like to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances I intend to resign from the post of President, Aam Aadmi Party, Assam with immediate effect. I thank the party leadership for providing me this opportunity to move forward and I shall serve as a party volunteer from now onwards."

The wave of resignations extended further as Masuma Begum, president of AAP’s women’s wing in Assam, not only relinquished her position but also quit the party entirely. In her resignation letter, she stated, "I am writing to formally resign from the position of State President, Women Wing, AAP, Assam, and primary membership."

Adding to the turmoil, Tarique Chowdhury, the party’s Social Media State Coordinator, also stepped down. Expressing his disappointment, he wrote, "I am writing to formally resign from the position of Social Media State Coordinator, AAP Assam. Despite my dedication and efforts to strengthen our social media presence in Assam. It has been an honor to serve in this role. I am grateful for the opportunities, I have had to work with the team and contribute to our social media initiatives."

The exodus of leaders continued with Babul Bikash Chetia and Shakeel Ahmed also resigning, both citing "unavoidable circumstances."

With the Panchayat elections approaching, these high-profile resignations mark a serious setback for AAP’s prospects in Assam, raising questions about the party’s internal stability and future in the region.