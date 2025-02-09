Anuradha Sharma Pujaree Honoured with ‘Assamese of the Year’ Award at Prestigious Ceremony

Renowned author and Sahitya Akademi awardee Anuradha Sharma Pujaree was honoured with the prestigious ‘Assamese of the Year' award in a grand ceremony on Saturday evening.

Advertisment

The award was presented to the distinguished writer by Pride East Entertainment Limited.

The event saw the presence of Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, prominent entrepreneur Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, and renowned Indian spiritual leader and philosopher, Sadguru. The attendees added grace to the occasion with their participation.

During her acceptance speech, Pujari expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their support.

In the same ceremony, eminent artist Dwipen Baruah was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Following the award distribution, a special spiritual session was held by Sadguru, marking the conclusion of the event.

Also Read: Asam Sahitya Sabha Elections: Anuradha Sharma Pujari Withdraws Name