Assam BJP Slams ‘Pseudo-Nationalists,’ Targets Hiren Gohain

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its monthly Assamese publication, 'BJP Barta', at the party's state headquarters in Basistha. The event was led by BJP's state general secretary and MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma, who launched the bulletin in the presence of BJP state vice-president Naba Kumar Doley, party spokesperson Lakhya Konwar, and other senior leaders.

Advertisment

Sarma Slams ‘Fake Nationalists,’ Targets Hiren Gohain

During the event, Diplu Ranjan Sarma launched a scathing attack on what he termed “pseudo-nationalists” in Assam. Specifically naming veteran intellectual Hiren Gohain, Sarma accused him of masquerading as a nationalist while supporting "fake nationalist groups." Comparing Gohain to the figures of Bhishma and Dronacharya from the Mahabharata, Sarma suggested that even the so-called intellectuals have lent support to organizations that propagate misleading nationalist narratives.

He further alleged that left-wing ideologues, under the Congress umbrella, have been responsible for nurturing these distorted notions of nationalism.

On Panchayat Elections: ‘NDA Will Contest Every Seat’

Addressing the upcoming panchayat elections, Sarma clarified that the BJP never ruled out alliances but remains committed to contesting every election as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He confirmed that discussions had already taken place with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leadership at the highest policy-making level.

Expressing confidence in BJP’s prospects, he asserted that the party’s performance in the upcoming panchayat polls would surpass the results of 2018.

Regarding the formation of BJP’s full-fledged state committee, Sarma stated that the matter rests entirely with the state president’s discretion.

Congress’ ‘Communal Politics’ & Rahul Gandhi’s Foreign Influence

Taking a dig at Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Sarma accused him of indulging in Hindu-Muslim politics, especially during religious occasions. He alleged that Gogoi’s statements during Eid revealed his true intentions, suggesting that both Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi were operating under the influence of external forces.

Further, Sarma claimed that under the leadership of billionaire investor George Soros, the Congress party was attempting to create divisions along communal lines to further its political agenda.

Defending Assam CM’s Statements on Controversial Figures

Reacting to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent remarks regarding leaders like Dilwar Hussain and Mahbubul Hoque, Sarma affirmed that the CM had merely stated the truth. “What is wrong must be called out with courage,” he remarked.

On the Chicken Neck controversy, Sarma pointed out that even historical figures, including Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other writers, had at times suggested that Assam should be integrated into Bangladesh or Pakistan. However, he emphasized that Chief Minister Sarma is working relentlessly to secure Assam’s future within a strong and united India. “His efforts will only accelerate in the coming days,” he added.

As the political battle in Assam intensifies, the BJP’s aggressive stance on nationalism and regional politics signals a no-holds-barred approach ahead of crucial elections.