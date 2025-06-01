APCC Chief Gaurav Gogoi Seeks Consultations Before Alliance Move

Newly appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Chief and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi has stated that he is not ready to give a "green signal" to Akhil Gogoi and Ajit Bhuyan regarding their inclusion in the Congress-led opposition alliance. Gogoi said a decision on the matter will only be made after thorough consultations with party leaders and workers at all levels of the state unit.

Speaking at a party workers’ meet in Bokakhat during his journey from Jorhat to Guwahati, Gogoi addressed various political issues and emphasised the need for unity and strategy before making any alliance decisions.

Responding to the Assam Chief Minister’s recent statements, Gogoi dismissed claims that he was appointed APCC president due to the CM’s pressure, turning the claim around with an assertive stance. However, he did extend his thanks to the Chief Minister sarcastically.

Gogoi also addressed the recent assault on a female journalist at the Jorhat airport, saying, "I apologise on behalf of our party." He informed that the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress has already been notified about the incident and has spoken to the journalist regarding the matter. The Mahila Congress will meet the journalist again on Monday, June 2, to discuss the situation further, including possible measures for ensuring the safety of journalists attending political meetings.

Before addressing the public in Bokakhat town, Gogoi paid his respects at the Shri Shri Kakogokhani Durga Than located on Diphlu Road.

