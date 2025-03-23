Army Jawan Arrested for Strangling Wife to Death in Assam’s Goalpara

In a shocking turn of events, an army officer has been arrested for reportedly murdering his wife in Assam’s Goalpara.

As per the police, the accused identified as Khairul Haque has confessed to killing his wife, Saleha Begum, whose body was discovered in the driver’s seat of a car bearing registration number AS 01 FT 9384 in Goalpara’s Panchratna locality early on Sunday morning.

The deceased, a resident of Boko in Kamrup district, was identified through a PAN card recovered from the vehicle. Authorities have taken the body into custody and launched a detailed investigation into the crime.

Briefing on the issue to media persons, ACP Nilutpal Saikia said the incident first came to light after Saleha Begum’s brother informed the police that Khairul Islam, along with his brother-in-law Injamul and another accomplice, forcibly took her away.

ACP Saikia elaborated, “Our patrolling team first noticed the vehicle and grew suspicious after observing the situation. Upon further inspection, the doubts deepened, leading to a closer investigation. The case came to light after the victim’s brother informed the police. He reported that at around 9:40 PM, the victim’s husband, Khairul Islam, along with his brother-in-law Injamul and another accomplice, Jehar Ali, forcibly took her away. After committing the crime, the accused went into hiding at the Bhargav Hotel in Lokhra. Based on our investigation, we tracked them down and apprehended them from the hotel."

The police asserted that the murder was the result of an ongoing domestic dispute over property.

“Khairul Islam, the prime accused, is an Army jawan. This was his second marriage. Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute. The accused admitted that his wife, Saleha Begum, was misusing money, and he was unhappy about her purchasing a car. Further inquiry revealed that Khairul had been involved in another relationship in Nagaon, which Saleha strongly opposed. This became a major point of conflict between them. On the pretext of travelling to Goalpara, Khairul and his brother-in-law lured Saleha into the car. Midway, they strangled her with a 'Gamosa' and then staged the scene to make it appear as an accident,” the ACP said.