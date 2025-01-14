Artist Rajib Sadia’s Sudden Demise Shocks Assam; Thousands Gather to Pay Respects

The mortal remains of renowned artist Rajib Sadia were brought to his hometown of Sadiya late at night, where they were kept at the Chapakhowa public playground for public homage. Thousands of admirers gathered spontaneously, paying their heartfelt respects and creating an atmosphere of profound sorrow and reverence.

The town echoed with emotional slogans of “Joi Aai Asom” and “Rajib Sadia Amar Houk,” as locals welcomed the artist back to his homeland one last time. Following the public tribute, his body was taken to his native village of Tupsinga, where a sombre atmosphere prevailed. Admirers and well-wishers thronged his residence, mourning the loss of the celebrated artist.

The final rites took place at 10 AM on Tuesday, marking the end of a life that brought immense joy and pride to countless admirers. The overwhelming turnout and tributes reflected the indelible legacy left by Rajib Sadia.

Sadia breathed his last on Monday afternoon while undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. The tragedy began on Sunday evening during a performance in Phillobari, Tinsukia. While mesmerizing the audience with his soulful music, Sadia suddenly collapsed on stage, shocking those present.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors reported critical health complications, including dangerously low blood pressure and a cardiac ailment. Medical reports also suggested a potential injury to a vein at the back of his neck, which may have worsened his condition. Despite all efforts, the beloved singer succumbed to his ailments the following day.

The untimely demise of Rajib Sadia has left a void in the hearts of his admirers and the cultural community of Assam. His contributions to music and his deep connection with the people will be remembered for years to come.

