Bihu Artist Khagen Gogoi’s Brother Injured in Brutal Attack on Magh Bihu Night

In a shocking incident on Magh Bihu day, celebrated Assamese artist Khagen Gogoi's home was attacked by a group of three young men while the family was enjoying Uruka, a traditional feast.

During the festivities, the attackers barged into the house, and in the ensuing altercation, Khagen Gogoi's brother, Dilip Gogoi, sustained serious injuries.

The assailants, identified as Krishna Nath, Nandu Haloi, and Rajib Kalita, reportedly threw stones at the house before storming in and attacking the family. The incident occurred in the midst of the Bihucelebrations, which traditionally involve community feasts and bonfires.

The family immediately alerted the police, and a formal complaint was filed against the attackers. Dilip Gogoi, who was critically injured in the attack, is a video journalist with a private satellite channel. The police have begun an investigation, and the local police are working to apprehend the suspects.

The attack has sent shockwaves through the community, as Khagen Gogoi is a respected figure in the cultural landscape of Assam. The incident is being closely followed by the public and authorities as the investigation unfolds.

Also Read: Grief Strikes Bhogali Bihu: Assamese Singer Rajib Sadia Passes Away