“As long as I am the CM, we will not yield to such frenzy”: CM Sarma to Akhil Gogoi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed criticism from Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi over the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s mysterious and untimely death. The Chief Minister said, “No frenzy or agitation can deter us even a step from our position. If anyone thinks the government will bow down out of madness, they are mistaken. As long as I am Chief Minister in Assam, we will not yield to such frenzy.”

Raijor Dal President and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has strongly criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks regarding the investigation into the mysterious death of popular singer Zubeen Garg. In a Facebook post, Gogoi questioned how the demand for a proper probe into Zubeen’s death could be labelled as “frenzy.”

Gogoi wrote that he and his supporters have not created any frenzy and have never tried to impose themselves on the public. Instead, he said, the Chief Minister appears to have “lost his temper” in the face of the people’s legitimate demand for justice. According to Gogoi, Sarma’s recent behaviour following Zubeen Garg’s death suggests that the Chief Minister may be attempting to hide something, protect the guilty, or is acting out of fear.

“After Zubeen da’s death, everyone has observed the change in your behaviour-- you seem to want to conceal something, shield the guilty, and act in fear,” Gogoi wrote. He added that the public has maintained patience and restraint while seeking a proper investigation into the singer’s mysterious death, yet Sarma has labelled these demands as “madness.”

Gogoi further accused the Chief Minister of spreading misinformation and stated that such statements no longer influence the people of Assam, who are united in their demand for justice for their beloved artist. He argued that if demanding justice and punishment for the accused is considered “madness,” then such a ruler cannot be called a democratic leader and must instead be compared to authoritarian figures, even likening him to Hitler.

