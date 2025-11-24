Assam Observes Lachit Divas; Historic Hengdang at Auniati Satra Draws Visitors

Assam on Monday observed Lachit Borphukan Day (Lachit Divas), remembering the bravery and leadership of the Ahom general who defeated the Mughal forces in the Battle of Saraighat. One of the main attractions of the day was the Auniati Satra in Majuli, where the sword believed to have been used by Lachit Borphukan is kept.

The Auniati Satra, founded in 1653 by Ahom king Swargadeo Jayadhwaj Singha, has been an important cultural and religious institution for centuries. The king had donated land, resources and various items of value to the Satra, setting a royal tradition that was continued by later Ahom rulers as well. Over the years, the Satra became home to several historical gifts from the Ahom dynasty, among which the hengdang presented by King Rudra Singha holds a special place. This traditional sword became closely linked with the legacy of Lachit Borphukan.

Historians record that this very hengdang was used by Lachit Borphukan during the Battle of Saraighat in March 1671, where he successfully halted the Mughal advance led by Ram Singh. The six-foot-long sword stands today as a reminder of the general’s determination, his fierce leadership and his unwavering commitment to protecting Assam’s sovereignty. Visitors who arrive at the museum often consider the hengdang not just a weapon, but a symbol of Assam’s resilience and identity.

The museum at Auniati Satra, where the sword is kept, witnessed a steady flow of tourists, students, and local residents throughout the day. Many came specifically to see the hengdang, while others visited as part of their annual observance of Lachit Borphukan Day. The museum has been developed in a scientific and systematic manner to ensure that artifacts like this are preserved properly for the long term.

Interacting with the media, Ananta Kalita, curator of the Auniati Satra museum, said, "Lachit Borphukan is the pride of Assam. The legendary warrior fought the historic Battle of Saraighat against the Mughals in 1671. The weapon used by Lachit Borphukan in this war, known as the Hendang, is preserved at the Auniati Satra Museum.”

"Many tourists come here, especially to see the Hendang. Our Guru, Shri Shri Pitambar Deva Goswami, built this museum scientifically so that these historical artifacts can be preserved properly. Students also visit the museum to see Lachit Borphukan's Hendang, and they are told about the life and valour of the legendary warrior. Today is Lachit Divas. We pay our homage to the legendary and brave warrior on this day."

Also Read: Lachit Borphukan: The Commander Who Defied an Empire