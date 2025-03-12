Assam: 3 Killed, 2 Injured in Separate Road Accidents

A devastating road accident in Pulibor, Jorhat, claimed the lives of two Kaziranga University students on the spot, while two female students sustained critical injuries. The tragic incident occurred near Ajan Gaon in Pulibor when the vehicle they were traveling in lost control and crashed into a road divider.

According to reports, the car was carrying four students—two male and two female—when the driver lost control, resulting in a fatal collision. The impact of the crash was severe, instantly killing the two male students. The injured female students were rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) in critical condition.

In another incident, a fatal road accident in Golakganj, Dhubri, claimed the life of a woman who fell off a moving bike. The deceased has been identified as Sona Roy.

Reports indicate that the tragic accident occurred while she was traveling from Lohajani to Gaherhat. Under unclear circumstances, she lost her balance and fell from the bike, sustaining fatal injuries.