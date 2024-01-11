Assam Aims To Create "Lakhpati Baideos" Out Of 40 Lakh Rural Women

The Assam government on Thursday unveiled plans to empower 40 lakh women self-help group (SHG) members as rural micro-entrepreneurs with an assured annual income of Rs 1 lakh for each member under the MukhyaMantri Mahila Udayamita Abhiyaan.
The beneficiaries under the scheme will get Rs 10,000 each in the first year if they fulfill the eligibility criteria. Over the next two years, they will receive an amount of Rs 12,500 each separately from the government and bank annually coming to around Rs 25,000.
Of this amount, the beneficiaries will have to return the amount taken from the bank, however, the government fund will not be required to be returned, according to the scheme.
Moreover, an amount of Rs 35,000 spread over three years will be provided to every eligible woman in a bid to help them become 'Lakhpati Baideo'.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to write, "ASSAM’S BIGGEST EVER SCHEME FOR WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS To fulfill Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of building 2 crore Lakhpati Didis, today we’ve proudly unveiled a new effort to offer ₹35,000 financial assistance to 40 lakh women."
Should not have more than three children (for General and OBC beneficiaries).
Should not have more than four children (for SC/ST/Moran/Matak/Tea-tribes' beneficiaries).
SHG members having girl child/ren should enroll her/them in school if they have attained the age.
The trees planted under Amrit Brikshya Andolan should be surviving.
Submit a business plan to avail the grant (plan to be prepared and supported by the Government).
Forms will be available at the nearest Panchayat Office free of cost.
Forms have to be collected on a specified date only. No photostat will be accepted.
Submit two Sankalp Patras: Female child enrolled in school; restricting number of children as specified above.