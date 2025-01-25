Assam: Alignment Approved for Amingaon-Barpeta Highway; Tenders to Be Issued Soon

The alignment for the 75.7 km stretch of the Barpeta Bypass to Amingaon, passing through key locations such as Amingaon, Dodora, Singimari, Hajo, Mukalmua, Rampur, Doulashal, Barpeta, and Howly, has received official approval.

The development was confirmed during a meeting held on January 7, 2025, at 2:30 PM, chaired by the Director General of Road Development and Special Secretary (DG(RD) & SS).

The approved alignment for this important segment on NH-427 aims to improve connectivity between Barpeta and Guwahati.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official ‘X’ handle to announce the breakthrough, stating, “Decks cleared for Amingaon-Barpeta Highway alignment. The alignment for the 75km Barpeta Bypass to Amingaon passing through Amingaon, Dadara, Singimari, Hajo, Mukalmua, Rampur, Barpeta, Howly on NH 427 has been approved and tenders will be issued soon. This will be an important highway link which will significantly boost connectivity for lakhs of people travelling from Barpeta to Guwahati and beyond. Gratitude to Hon'ble Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for taking forward this matter expeditiously.”

The project will involve geometric improvements with the widening to two lanes and the addition of a paved shoulder. This road improvement is expected to significantly ease travel for residents of the region, enhancing mobility for people travelling between Barpeta and Guwahati. Tenders for the project are expected to be issued in the coming days, moving the project closer to its implementation phase.

