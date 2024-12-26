Barpeta's Garbage Scandal: Companies Burn Rules Along with Plastic Waste

In Assam’s Barpeta, a severe violation is taking place under the guise of garbage disposal along the banks of the Mora Chaulkhoa River.

Advertisment

As per reports, the companies namely "CALL & FIX" and "DAYACHARAN & COMPANY" are being accused of flagrantly exploiting the situation and engaging in looting under the pretext of garbage disposal.

Moreover, reports have emerged that plastic waste is being burned in the name of environmental management, violating environmental laws and bypassing the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The State's Department of Housing and Urban Affairs under Minister Ashok Singhal has long been working on measures to tackle the large accumulation of garbage and waste in various municipal areas. To address this, a special project worth Rs 65 crore has been initiated to clear approximately 8 lakh metric tons of waste, which has been accumulating for a long time and poses a serious threat to public health.

Following departmental policy, the companies "CALL & FIX" and "DAYACHARAN & COMPANY" were entrusted with the task of waste disposal via a tender process.

The 39 municipal areas of the state were divided into 9 clusters, and the waste from different locations was to be pre-processed before being transported to the designated cluster points for disposal. For example, waste from Barpeta Municipal Area was to be taken to the Bongaigaon cluster point for disposal. However, instead of following the proper disposal procedure, the companies resorted to dumping waste along the riverbanks, violating environmental guidelines.

It is noteworthy to mention that the state government had issued specific guidelines for the disposal of garbage, emphasizing a scientific approach and proper transportation methods. Due to the long distance involved in transporting waste, additional funds were allocated for transportation. However, instead of following these guidelines, the companies allegedly exploited the transportation costs for personal gain, opting for improper disposal techniques along the riverbanks.

The Proper Waste Disposal Process:

According to the proper procedure, waste should first be processed scientifically and pre-stabilized before disposal. Pre-stabilization is essential to ensure the removal of toxic gases, such as methane, which are emitted from decaying waste. The waste must then be processed using bio-mining methods under the supervision of agencies like CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board), SBM (Swachh Bharat Mission), and SWM (Solid Waste Management). The guidelines emphasize the need to follow these procedures strictly.

However, the "CALL & FIX" company has completely ignored these instructions and has been proceeding with improper disposal methods. They have even set fire to waste, significantly polluting the environment in the process.

In the case of old, decaying waste, which releases toxic gases like methane, bio-culture and deodorizer methods should be used to stabilize it, followed by proper windrow and cone formation to prepare the waste for disposal. Yet, the company failed to follow these guidelines.

Environmental Consequences and Violations:

The companies' actions, which are not only violating environmental norms but also causing severe pollution, involve dumping bio-products such as plastic, sand, and soil along the riverbank. These products should have been tested and disposed of in an appropriate manner, but they were carelessly discarded in the open.

Ultimately, the two companies, "CALL & FIX" and "DAYACHARAN & COMPANY," are operating outside the established norms, carrying out waste disposal under the guise of following government guidelines while contributing to massive environmental damage and waste mismanagement in Barpeta.