Assam: Four Lane Demand Committee Opposes NH-715 Diversion, Warns of Economic Devastation

The Four Lane Demand Committee, Kaliabor, has strongly opposed the proposed diversion of NH-715 from Kaliabor-Tiniali, bypassing Kuwaritol, Hatbor, and Jakhalabandha.

Senior advocate Upamanyu Hazarika, representing the Committee, argues that the proposed diversion will have a devastating effect on over 80,000 residents in these areas, jeopardizing their livelihoods and businesses. On December 15, 2024, the Committee representatives had already met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi, raising concerns over the diversion’s potential damage to the local economy and environment.

Today, the Committee submitted a second representation to Minister Gadkari, presenting further evidence and urging that the existing route of the highway be maintained through upgradation and widening.

The representation highlighted several key issues:

Survey Findings: The Committee conducted a survey of 1,652 business establishments across Kuwaritol, Hatbor, and Jakhalabandha, with over 95% being permanent businesses. Key findings included: 97.82% of respondents owned their businesses. 96.61% of businesses have 0-4 people dependent on them. 92.86% have 2-11 dependent family members. 86.92% earn between Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 50,000 monthly. 91.22% reported higher revenue from highway travellers, demonstrating their reliance on highway traffic. 95.64% said they were not consulted by the government regarding the proposed diversion. 100% stated that the diversion would adversely affect their businesses.

Economic Impact: The survey findings emphasize that the diversion would harm the local economy of these areas, directly affecting the livelihoods of 80,000 residents.

Environmental and Financial Concerns: The proposed diversion would involve constructing a new 14 km route, which would be expensive due to land acquisition, earth filling, and bridge construction. It would also pass through eco-sensitive areas, including water bodies and an elephant corridor. The Committee argues that upgrading and widening the existing road would be far less costly, as much of the road is already 60 meters wide.

Environmental Risks: The diversion route crosses elephant zones, wetlands, and areas with man-elephant conflict. The proposed path through several villages is marked by abandoned paddy fields, which are not cultivated due to frequent elephant intrusions.

Legal Action: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL No. 38 of 2024) has been filed by affected residents, with the Gauhati High Court issuing a notice to the Central and State Governments on January 20, 2025. The petition claims that influential politicians and bureaucrats, including M/s Pride East Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., have already acquired land along the proposed diversion route, with the company being owned by the wife of Assam’s Chief Minister, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

The Four Lane Demand Committee has called for an investigation into the beneficiaries of the proposed diversion and urged Union Minister Gadkari to intervene to stop the diversion and maintain the existing route.

