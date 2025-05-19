Assam: Artificial Floods Paralyse Mangaldoi, Locals Demand Action

Several wards of Mangaldoi town in Assam have been severely affected by artificial floods following incessant overnight rainfall. The deluge has inundated homes, courtyards, and roads, bringing daily life to a standstill in multiple localities.

Among the worst-hit areas is Ward No. 8, where floodwaters have entered numerous households, forcing residents to remain confined indoors. “The condition here is appalling. Just one spell of rain and our homes are submerged. We can’t even step outside,” said a distressed local. “The drains are not planned or constructed properly. Despite raising this issue with municipal authorities, no action has been taken. We are left to suffer in stagnant water time and again.”

Similar scenes were reported from Ward No. 10 and several other adjoining areas, where entire stretches of roads and residential premises are submerged. Local residents are blaming the artificial flooding on the town’s haphazard and poorly maintained drainage infrastructure.

Despite Mangaldoi being intersected by two rivers, there exists no proper mechanism for stormwater or sewage discharge into the rivers, exposing a glaring lapse in civic planning. Residents allege that funds allocated by the government for urban development are either misused or not implemented effectively by the municipal body.

“The government releases money, but the benefits never reach the ground. Due to the mismanagement of funds and lack of proper drainage systems, the people of Mangaldoi are left to endure repeated suffering,” a local said.

The situation has reignited calls for immediate intervention from both the government and the district administration. Locals have urged the authorities to prioritize the revamp of the town's drainage network and ensure accountability in municipal operations to prevent such recurring crises.

With the monsoon just beginning, residents fear that unless swift corrective measures are taken, Mangaldoi will continue to reel under the threat of chronic urban flooding.