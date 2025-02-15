Assam: Atul Bora Launches PMFBY Policy Distribution Drive in Mirza

In a bid to provide relief to farmers affected by natural calamities and unforeseen disasters, the Government of India has been implementing the ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’ (PMFBY) under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisment

To further strengthen this initiative, the Agriculture Department has been distributing insurance policies under the ‘Mur Hatot Mur Policy’ campaign since 2021, ensuring direct access for farmers to their insurance documents.

On Saturday, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora officially launched the policy distribution drive for the Rabi season of 2024-25 at an awareness program held at Swahid Bhavan, Mirza, in Kamrup district.

Glimpses

The event, organized by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance in collaboration with the Agriculture Department, aims to facilitate seamless policy distribution to insured farmers, allowing them to receive their insurance policies at their homes, local panchayats, or designated centers.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Atul Bora emphasized the pro-farmer approach of the Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, highlighting the importance of PMFBY in ensuring financial security for farmers. He also underscored Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s commitment to revolutionizing Assam’s agriculture sector, stating that the state government’s progressive policies have played a pivotal role in empowering farmers. Bora reiterated that CM Sarma’s vision to transform Assam into one of the top five leading states in India would be realized through comprehensive agricultural development.

Glimpses from the event

The minister further urged farmers to leverage the benefits of government schemes and called upon local stakeholders to spread awareness about the PMFBY scheme to ensure maximum outreach and participation.

As part of the initiative, Minister Atul Bora personally handed over policies to 14 selected farmers from Kamrup district. Additionally, he inaugurated a public seating area dedicated to PMFBY awareness at Swahid Bhavan and participated in a tree plantation drive to mark the occasion.

Glimpses from the event

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Agriculture Director Bhaskar Pegu, Agriculture Department Secretary Tej Prasad Bhusal, Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, as well as Dr. Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Chairman of the General Insurance Council, and Muktanand Agarwal, CEO of PMFBY. Senior officials from the Agriculture Department, executives from Bajaj Allianz, and members of the farming community were also present.