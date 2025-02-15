Assam CM Files Defamation Case Against Congress Leader Manoj Chauhan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has initiated legal action against All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary and Assam Co-Incharge Manoj Chauhan over allegations of financial investments in Dubai and Singapore. Sarma filed a criminal defamation case at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) Court of Kamrup Metro in Guwahati on Saturday.

The legal move follows Chauhan’s statements during a press conference in Guwahati on February 11, where he accused Sarma of investing in shopping malls and hotel businesses abroad.

Chauhan had said, “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma has set up syndicates in coal, sand, stone and sugarcane and collects 40 per cent of the money himself to continue his business abroad. For this reason, the Chief Minister frequently visits Dubai and Singapore.”

Additionally, Chauhan alleged that the Chief Minister operated syndicates in coal, sand, stone, and sugarcane trade, claiming Sarma collected 40% of the proceeds to fund overseas business interests.

Dismissing the accusations as “baseless and unsubstantiated,” Sarma sought legal recourse, leading the court to register the case under CR 78/2024 and issue a pre-cognizance notice to Chauhan. The court has summoned the Congress leader to appear on March 17.

Meanwhile, Sarma has also decided to file a civil defamation suit against Chauhan, calling the allegations a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation.