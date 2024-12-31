Assam: Bodoland’s 'Vision Document' Paves Way for Peace and Progress

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), under the leadership of Chief Pramod Boro, has released the "BTR Community Vision Document," marking a transformative moment in the history of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

This initiative seeks to unite 26 communities within the region under a shared vision of peace, progress, and prosperity.

The ceremonial launch, held in Guwahati on Monday, was attended by prominent leaders, including Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Cabinet Ministers Atul Bora, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Ranoj Pegu, Ashok Singhal, and UG Brahma, along with Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia, State Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, and DGP GP Singh.

BTC Chief Pramod Boro, who also heads the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the National Democratic Alliance, described the Vision Document as a pioneering initiative. He said that it is the result of a collaborative effort involving 26 ethnic groups, tribes, and communities residing in the region. The project, he explained, is designed to address the aspirations and long-standing issues of these communities while promoting their cultural and linguistic heritage.

Speaking about the initiative, Boro highlighted its dual objectives: fostering peace and harmony among the communities while enhancing their development opportunities. "This Vision Document is about preserving the identity, culture, language, and traditions of each community while ensuring justice and equality. It is both a framework for targeted community activities and a roadmap for government functionaries to address specific needs," Boro said.

He further noted that the initiative is a long-term effort aimed at sustainable development and a harmonious future.

"The Bodo Peace Accord 2020 has given us a platform to rebuild and heal. It has brought an end to violence and hatred, allowing us to focus on creating lasting peace and development for all," he added.

The event also saw the release of separate community vision documents for various ethnic and cultural groups, including the Odia, Santal, Rabha, Sarania Kachari, Hajong, Barman Mandai, Garo, Keot, Kurukh (Oraon), Gorkha, Madahi Kachari, Bodo, Sutradhar, Goria, Deshi, Bengali, Adivasi, Koch Rajbongshi, Jolha, Muslim, Kalita, Hindi Bhasi, Nath Yogi, Barman Kachari, and Munda communities.

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, who is also the president of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), praised the initiative, noting the progress the region has achieved under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BTC Chief Pramod Boro. He expressed confidence that the Vision Document would help preserve the region’s rich cultural heritage while accelerating its development.