Assam's Barak Valley Gets Rs 2,000 Cr Investment During Viksit Yatra

The Barak Valley in Assam is in focus for the state government next as chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated a record number of development projects in the region at an investment exceeding Rs 2,000 crores.
Among the major projects inaugurated today were the Silchar Cancer Centre and Silchar Water Supply Scheme at an outlay of Rs 265 crore and Rs 177 crore, respectively.
Seen as a political move with the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the Assam Chief Minister, on the second day of 'Vikas Yatra' announced investments totalling Rs 2089 crore.
The Bhoomi Poojan for the development and degradation of Amjur Fulertal road in Binnakandi for Rs 56 crore and Karimganj Medical College at a cost of Rs 578 crore was done today.
Moreover, the foundation stone of a 100-bed district hospital in Lakhimpur at an outlay of Rs 127 crore was laid today in addition to another 132 developmental projects costing the government Rs 886 crore taking the total investment in Barak Valley past the Rs 2,000 crore mark.
"Since 2022, over 2 lakh patients have undergone treatment in the 10 cancer hospitals opened by our Govt. These hospitals run on a unique model where the State government doesn’t interfere in its day to day functioning," said the Assam CM about the Silchar Cancer Centre on X.
He also said that the Barak Valley will be getting a new medical college after 55 years, highlighting the work done by the state government to bring development to the region.
Speaking about increasing accessibility to the Barak Valley in a further post on X, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "By 2026 people from Barak Valley will be able to reach Guwahati via Haflong, making the region more accessible."
Meanwhile, during his visit to Southern Assam today, the chief minister also addressed a public gathering where he furthered the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work done by the ruling party.