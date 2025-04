Assam BJP Announces Star Campaigners for Upcoming Panchayat Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming panchayat elections in Assam. The list includes several prominent leaders, ministers, and MPs who will spearhead the party's election campaign across the state.

Among the key figures named are Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP State President Dilip Saikia, and Panchayat & Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass. Several other ministers, MPs, and senior leaders such are also part of the campaign team.

Here is the complete list of the 40 star campaigners:

1. Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma

2. Shri Dilip Saikia

3. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal

4. Shri Kamakhaya Prasad Tasa

5. Shri Harish Dwivedi

6. Shri Pabitra Margherita

7. Shri Ranjeet Kr. Dass

8. Shri Ranjit Dutta

9. Dr. Rajdeep Roy

10. Shri Rameswar Teli

11. Shri Pijush Hazarika

12. Shri Jayanta Malla Barua

13. Shri Bimal Borah

14. Smt. Ajanta Neog

15. Dr. Ranoj Pegu

16. Shri Jugen Mohan

17. Shri Chandra Mohan Patowary

18. Shri Rupesh Gowala

19. Shri Ashok Singhal

20. Smt. Nandita Garlosa

21. Shri Kaushik Rai

22. Shri Krishnendu Paul

23. Shri Prasanta Phukan

24. Shri Kripanath Malla

25. Shri Bhubaneswar Kalita

26. Shri Parimal Suklabaidya

27. Shri Mission Ranjan Das

28. Shri Pradan Barua

29. Smt. Bijuli Kalita Medhi

30. Shri Tuliram Ronhang

31. Dr. Nomal Momin

32. Shri Topon Kr. Gogoi

33. Shri Pallab Lochan Das

34. Shri Pulok Gohain

35. Shri Diplu Ranjan Sarma

36. Shri Aswini Rai Sarkar

37. Shri Dulen Nayak

38. Shri Santiuse Kujur

39. Shri Banendra Mushahari

40. Shri Kishore Upadhyay