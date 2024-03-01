Assam BJP Forms Management Committee Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Preparations are on full swing with the Lok Sabha general elections 2024 around the corner and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned aiming to win 400 plus seats.
In Assam, the BJP on Friday constituted a management committee to look after the Lok Sabha election affairs. The committee will be headed by Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita.
This comes after the BJP state president recently accompanied Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to Delhi where they presented the draft list of potential candidates the party can field in the Lok Sabha elections. BJP is yet to formally announce its candidate list, though speculations are rife.
Meanwhile, BJP MP from Assam in the Rajya Sabha, Pabitra Margherita will be the convenor of the management committee. The primary aim of the committee will be to ensure BJP's win in Assam in the Lok Sabha polls.
It may be noted that Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita on Tuesday (February 27) said that the party's top brass will decide upon the final list of candidates to field for the 12 Lok Sabha seats in the state that it will contest based on the suggestions of the special committee.
Earlier, the BJP released a list of convenors and co-convenors to form a special committee tasked with preparing and submitting a list of potential candidates for 12 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.
However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (February 29) announced that the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) an ally of the ruling BJP in the state will be given the Kokrajhar seat, while Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), another ally will contest the Dhubri and Barpeta seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing a presser at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati, the Assam CM said that the saffron party will contest from 11 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state. He went on to exude confidence of BJP's victory in all 11 of the seats it will contest.