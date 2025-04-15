Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia Snubs Cabinet Minister Before CM

On the auspicious occasion of Rongali Bihu, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia publicly expressed his displeasure towards State Cabinet Minister and Nalbari MLA Jayanta Mallabaruah, in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The incident took place during the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Bahjani Mandal Office in Nalbari on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Dilip Saikia, along with CM Sarma and several senior party leaders, had arrived to participate in the event. Following the successful inauguration of the office building by the Chief Minister, an unexpected altercation unfolded.

According to sources, even after the inauguration was completed, Dilip Saikia was made to wait outside the office premises for a considerable period. Meanwhile, Bahjani Mandal President Mintu Tamuli remained inside the office with the Chief Minister. This prolonged exclusion reportedly triggered Saikia’s discontent.

Visibly agitated, Saikia vented his frustration directly in front of the Chief Minister. He criticized Mintu Tamuli and asked that he be sidelined from the party. Saikia also addressed Nalbari MLA Jayanta Mallabaruah with harsh remarks, expressing his dissatisfaction over the incident.